Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($10.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($10.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

JAKK stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.77.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $242.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.