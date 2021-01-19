LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

LPSN stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,829 shares of company stock worth $23,800,295. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

