Insteel Industries (IIIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $138.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

