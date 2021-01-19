Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.