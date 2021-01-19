Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNP stock opened at $216.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

