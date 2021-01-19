Moffett Nathanson Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $180.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.82, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

