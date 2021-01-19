Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 89.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 338,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $7,791,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Equitable by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

