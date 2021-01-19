ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.09.

NYSE:OKE opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

