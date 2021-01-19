Morgan Stanley Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $93.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of GL stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,230,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,555 shares of company stock worth $12,542,964. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Globe Life by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Globe Life by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Globe Life by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

