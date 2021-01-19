SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Raised to $25.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.09.

SLQT opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $340,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $385,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

