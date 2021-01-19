CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.