Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.82 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $391.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

