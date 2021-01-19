Brokers Offer Predictions for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.88 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

