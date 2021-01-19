Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

SRC opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.