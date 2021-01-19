K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) stock opened at C$7.97 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

