Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telenor ASA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Telenor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telenor ASA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%.
Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
