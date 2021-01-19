Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telenor ASA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Telenor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telenor ASA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

