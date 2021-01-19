FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of VCTR opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 76.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

