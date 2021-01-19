NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter Sells 2,000,000 Shares

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,283,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$722,638.50.

Shares of NUG stock remained flat at $C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday. 1,740,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,927. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a current ratio of 41.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Get NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.