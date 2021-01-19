Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,922. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

