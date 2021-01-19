Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $214.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $187.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.60.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $207.39. 33,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,330. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 243,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

