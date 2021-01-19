Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $214.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $187.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.60.
NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $207.39. 33,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,330. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.
In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 243,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
