Morgan Stanley Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $56.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.89.

PFG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 39,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

