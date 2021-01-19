Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 80,671,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,631,276. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

