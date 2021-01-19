Northland Securities Boosts Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $25.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 154,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,600. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

