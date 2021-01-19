DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

DCCPF stock remained flat at $$76.49 during midday trading on Monday. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

