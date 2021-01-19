Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Sell

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CPST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 572,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,530. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

