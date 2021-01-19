Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

CSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $74.14. 293,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -436.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,151,661.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,141,544.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,758 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,186. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

