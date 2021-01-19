Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.18. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.62. 3,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 30.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

