UBS Group Downgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

