UBS Group Downgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
