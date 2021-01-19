Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rotork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

