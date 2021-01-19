Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec raised Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY remained flat at $$14.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

