Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Panmure Gordon lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Main First Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

