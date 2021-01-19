Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. 2,197,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

