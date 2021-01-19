Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.11. 1,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,111.00 and a beta of 0.06. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $499.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Oriental Land will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

