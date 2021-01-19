Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 1,533,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,260. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

