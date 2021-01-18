Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $99.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

