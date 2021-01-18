KeyCorp Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $85.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.82.

LSPD traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 32,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,290. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -86.78. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,632,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $24,457,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,899,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

