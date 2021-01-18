Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LILA remained flat at $$11.47 during midday trading on Friday. 9,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,830. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

