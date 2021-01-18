Truist Financial Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target to $245.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.30. 277,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,940. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.