Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

