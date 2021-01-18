ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 335,509 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.