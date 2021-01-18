Signify’s (PHPPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHPPY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Signify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. Signify has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.