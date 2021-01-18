Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CKH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.00. 676,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,500. The company has a market capitalization of $855.62 million, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.05. Seacor has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,311.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacor by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Seacor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Seacor by 44.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacor by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

