Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

