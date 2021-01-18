Atlantic Securities Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $55.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

