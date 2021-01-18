Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HALO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,260. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

