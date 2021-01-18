Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $3.55 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMLP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 592,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

