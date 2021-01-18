Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lenovo Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. 61,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,660. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

