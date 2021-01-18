Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

