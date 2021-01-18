JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $$19.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

