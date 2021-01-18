JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $$19.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $21.55.
About JD Health International
