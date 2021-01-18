Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HPGLY traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

